Weather update: Temperatures to soar in next three days in AP, people asked to be vigilant

The Andhra Pradesh state disaster management agency said on Thursday that there was a possibility of high temperatures in the state for another three days and people should be vigilant.



Severe heatwaves in 83 zones and normal heatwaves in another 157 zones were forecasted and temperatures of 46- 47 degrees are likely to be recorded in several districts such as Alluri Sitaramaraju, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Palanadu, Guntur respectively on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The temperatures of 43 to 45 degrees are expected in some other districts followed by 40–42 degrees in other areas respectively.

The director of the state disaster management agency said people should stay indoors for as long as possible during these three days and take oral rehydration solution (ORS), lassi, lemon juice, buttermilk and coconut water to prevent sunstroke.