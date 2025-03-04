Week-long book exhibition begins at SVU Library

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao inaugurated book exhibition ‘Pustakotsavam’ at the university’s Central Library conference hall on Monday. The exhibition is organised by the Central Library to promote the habit of reading among students, faculty, and book lovers.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Appa Rao emphasised the importance of reading in today’s digital era. “A book is a lifelong companion. Unfortunately, reading habits are dwindling, but books not only impart knowledge but also help alleviate many mental health issues,” he remarked.

Central Library Head Prof Kongara Surendra Babu highlighted that the exhibition features a wide range of study materials and books sourced from both national and international publishers. He encouraged students, faculty, and book enthusiasts to make the best use of the collection.

Dean Prof NC Rayudu, along with faculty members Dr Ranganath and Dr Kishore Kumar Naidu, participated in the event. The exhibition will remain open for visitors throughout the week.