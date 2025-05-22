Welfare assistant suspended over bribery charges

Madanapalle (Annamayya district): DistrictCollector Sridhar Chamakuri has suspended D Dwarakanath Naidu, a Welfare Assistant at Kolla Bailu-1 village secretariat in Madanapalle mandal, following allegations of bribery and fraud linked to a fake government loan scheme.

The action was taken after a complaint was lodged by residents Reddappa and Harish of Kurparthi village, Valmikipuram mandal, during the Public Grievance Redressal System programme on April 28.

The complainants accused Naidu of taking Rs.30,000 in cash and another Rs.49,000 through PhonePe, promising to arrange a Rs.6 lakh loan under the Pradhan Mantri Yojana scheme. They alleged that he also issued them forged ID cards and fabricated loan sanction letters.

Acting on the complaint, Collector Sridhar ordered a preliminary investigation by the Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) of Madanapalle.

The inquiry confirmed the charges, leading to Naidu’s immediate suspension on Wednesday.

The MPDO has been asked to submit a detailed report to the District Social Welfare Officer.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Social Welfare Officer has been instructed to formally record the suspension in Naidu’s service register. The suspended employee has also been barred from leaving the village without prior permission.