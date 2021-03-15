Welfare schemes yielded good results: Deputy CM Dharmana Krishna Das

Srikakulam: People in urban local bodies supported the ruling YSRCP government in the state and the government launched welfare schemes yielded good results in municipal body elections, said Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das and YSRCP Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency president Dr Killi Kruparani. In a press conference on Sunday, they said that electorate supported strongly for three capital cities, the welfare schemes launched by the government and de-centralised governance in urban bodies.

They suggested opposition TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu to accept the defeat in the elections and stop backstabbing politics. In Srikakulam district, elections were held for two municipal towns, Itchapuram and Palasa and one Nagara panchayat Palakonda. In Itchapuram, total wards are 23, of it, YSRCP won in 15 wards, TDP won in six wards and independents won two wards.

In Palasa, total wards are 31 of it, YSRCP candidates won in 23 wards and TDP won in 8 wards. In Palakonda Nagara panchayat, total wards are 20 of it, YSRCP won in 17 wards and TDP confined to three wards.