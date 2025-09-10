West bypass to ease traffic during Dasara

Vijayawada: Preparations are in full swing to make the Vijayawada West Bypass operational for the upcoming Dasara Festivities-2025. Alongside the celebrations, the NTR District Administration is organising the Vibrant Vijayawada Utsav-2025, while the Krishna District Agriculture and Industrial Exhibition Society is set to resume its popular exhibition from September 22 to October 2.

With lakhs of devotees and visitors expected to arrive, officials have decided to temporarily divert vehicles through the bypass to ease congestion in the city. NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu inspected the bypass road, along with senior police officials, to review the traffic arrangements.

It may be recalled that the bypass road was successfully utilised during last year’s Sankranti, particularly for traffic management during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Amaravati reconstruction. This year too, Package-4 from the Guntur side will be opened for traffic to ensure smooth flow. Currently, the bypass is motorable up to the Toll Gate near Mandadam, while certain stretches between Gollapudi and Chinavutapalli remain incomplete. To address this, the district administration and police, in consultation with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), have decided to make the unfinished stretches temporarily usable with gravel chips and dust.

Recently, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni, along with members of the Vijayawada Utsav Organising Committee, held discussions with NHAI officials, who confirmed that about 90 per cent of the works on the two bypass packages are completed, while the remaining 10 per cent is pending due to unresolved issues.

Officials assured that the bypass will be fully operational by Sankranthi 2026, but for the upcoming Dasara festivities, the temporary arrangements will help reduce traffic congestion and ensure greater convenience for citizens and visitors.