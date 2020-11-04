West Godavari: 8 students tests positive for coronavirus, being treated in quarantine

Despite the coronavirus cases seems to have been declining for the last half a month, there has been steady rise on the coronavirus cases in last couple of days reporting thousands of cases. On the other hand, medical experts warns the people to be careful with the expected second wave in the winter season. However, with the schools in Andhra Pradesh, which had recently reopened has witnessing the coronavirus cases from last two days.

In this backdrop, the medical staff has said that as many as eight school students in East Edavalli of Kamavarapukota mandal in West Godavari district, were diagnosed with coronavirus positive. Authorities said they were treating the students by placing them in home isolation while the parents are worried about this at once. Children who have been confined to their homes for a long time are worried about contacting with dreadful virus. On the other hand, the authorities had asserted that the schools are being run in compliance with the covid rules.

Meanwhile, in the health bulletin released by the state Department of Health on Tuesday, as many as 2849 new Coronavirus cases reported as on Tuesday morning taking the total tally to 8,30,371 cases. Meanwhile the death rate also which is slashing down has registered 15 deaths with three each in Guntur and Anantapur, two each in Chittoor and Krishna, one each in East Godavar, Nellore, Prakasam, Srikakulam and West Godavari.

On the other hand, the recovery rate also increased hugely taking the discharged cases to 8,02,535 including 3700 new recoveries while the active cases stands at 21,672 till Tuesday morning. The state has so far conducted 81,82, 266 tests including 64,581 in the last 24 hours.