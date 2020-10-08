West Godavari: Police arrests four minors for robbery at temples in the district

The police have cracked the case of stealing the money from at Pailamma Ammavari Gudi hundi in Undi Mandal Chilukur village in West Godavari district within four days. The CCTV footage at the temple helped the police for a quick investigation where four minors came on motorcycles and committed theft. Ironically one girl also spotted in the gang. DSP K Nageswar Rao revealed the details on Wednesday at a press conference held at I town police station in Narsapuram. Earlier, Rudraraju Shiva, a member of the temple committee, complained that the theft took place in the morning on October 3rd. Bhimavaram Rural CI M Shyam Kumar was in charge of investigating the case.

According to information received by Sub Inspector Appalaraju from constables along with N. Gopi and P. Nani Babu nabbed two juvenile accused at the main centre. The Sub Inspector said that Rs 8,000 worth of stolen property was recovered from them and two other juvenile accused were also present for whom the police are searching. The four accused are reportedly addicted to bad habits and at night they steal money from temples in the villages around.

Many cases have been registered against them in Bhimavaram One Town, Akividu, Veeravasaram and Gudivada One Town police stations in the past. The DSP said the two were found to be minors and would be produced in the Eluru Juvenile Court. SP Narayana Nayak congratulated Undi Sub Inspector Appalaraju and two constables for solving the case soo quickly.