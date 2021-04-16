West Godavari police continues vigorous campaign on Covid masks

Eluru: The district police continued massive campaign on Covid masks and appealed to the people to wear masks without fail to check the spread of deadly virus.

As part of the campaign, Eluru DSP Dr O Dilip Kiran, Eluru town inspector Bala Rajaji in association with the textile traders conducted a meeting and created awareness on the importance of wearing Covid masks. They held meeting with the leaders of the textiles association and discussed the measures to be taken to check spread of the virus.

The police officials explained the people how Covid is spreading very fast in the State and the country in the second wave for the past few weeks. They said the traders must wear masks and maintain physical distance.

They made it clear that the owners of shopping malls, super markets, and other shops should not allow customers without masks. They appealed to the traders to create awareness on the Covid guidelines and impact of the virus. The police continued campaign in Bhimavaram on Thursday.

Jangareddigudem DSP Dr Ravi Kiran, circle inspector Gauri Sankar, sub inspector Anand Reddy and others participated in the campaign and educated people. Kovvuru DSP B Srinath, Tadepalligudem town circle inspector Akula Raghu and other police officials visited various junctions in the town and created awareness on Covid masks. Narasapuram DSP Veeranjaneya Reddy, Bhimavaram one town circle inspector A K Bhagavan, circle inspector two-town inspector Rayudu and other police officials are participating in the Covid mask campaign and creating awareness on the wearing masks.

SP K Narayana Naik is reviewing the Covid cases and asking the police to conduct awareness campaign on masks and impose penalty on people for not wearing masks on roads and public places.

He said masks give more protection from virus and help them stay safe from Covid. He asked the police officials to keep vigil in the important junctions in the towns, mandal centres and other places and educate people on observing Covid guidelines.