WhatsApp governance in Andhra from today

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh is set to become the first state to introduce WhatsApp Governance, launching on Thursday with 161 government services accessible online.

During a review meeting on Wednesday, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu emphasised that citizens will no longer need to visit government offices for certificates, as services will now be available via WhatsApp. He also stressed the need for robust cybersecurity and forensic measures to safeguard citizens’ data. The initiative follows an agreement with Meta signed on October 22 last year, aimed at ensuring swift and efficient public service delivery, reinforcing Andhra Pradesh’s leadership in digital governance.

IT & Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh will officially inaugurate the initiative on Thursday. Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand and other senior officials were also present at the review meeting, where a detailed PowerPoint demonstration showcased how citizens can access services through WhatsApp.

Initially, 161 services will be available, with more to be added soon. Departments integrated into the platform include Endowments, Energy, APSRTC, Revenue, Anna Canteens, CMRF, and Municipal Administration.

This milestone marks a significant step in e-governance, enhancing accessibility and convenience for the people of Andhra Pradesh.