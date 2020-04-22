When You are coming to Kanipakam? Vijayasai Reddy takes jibe at Kanna Lakshmi Narayana

YSRCP national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy has continued his attack on BJP State chief Kanna Lakshmi Narayana. Vijayasai earlier alleged that Kanna was sold out to the TDP for `20 crore. However, Kanna who was furious had dared Vijayasai to prove his allegations by promising on Lord Vinayaka at the Kanipakam temple.

Accepting the challenge of the BJP State chief, Vijayasai Reddy said he is ready to swear at the Kanipakam Temple or any other temple. At the same time, Vijayasai Reddy also challenged Kanna and BJP leader Sujana Chowdary to swear that they were not corrupt. He alleged Sujana Chowdary, former union minister of cheating banks.

In the latest tweet on Wednesday, Vijaysai Reddy has asked Kanna Lakshmi Narayana when he is coming to Kanipakam to swear that he is not corrupt. Vijayasai Reddy also said that the state BJP President has looted Rs 30 crore fund sent by the central government for the elections and diverted to his own accounts. He alleged that the complaints went to Delhi over the misuse of funds. However, Kanna ruled out the YSRC leaders' allegations of misusing election funds and said BJP has never distributed money during elections.

It remains to be seen how Kanna Lakshmi Narayana would react to the latest challenge of Vijayasai Reddy.