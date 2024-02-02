  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Why AP needs Jagan get warm welcome in Chandragiri

Why AP needs Jagan get warm welcome in Chandragiri
x
Highlights

The public thronged to the 'Why AP Needs Jagan' program in Panapakam Panchayat of Chandragiri Mandal. The chief guest TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit...

The public thronged to the 'Why AP Needs Jagan' program in Panapakam Panchayat of Chandragiri Mandal. The chief guest TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy was welcomed by the party ranks and women..




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X