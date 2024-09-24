Wide variety of handloom products on display

Visakhapatnam: A wide range of saris in Chanderi silk, Banaras, Uppada, Venkatagiri, Gadwal, silk, etc., are displayed at more than 50 counters of the exhibition organised by the Indian Silk Gallery at Symphony Hall next to YMCA at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam.

About 40 weavers, manufacturers and distributors from different parts of the nation, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh have exhibited their products at the venue. Supported by Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, the platform is aimed at facilitating direct marketing to the weavers.

Apart from catering to wedding occasions, the products available at the fair also are suitable for upcoming festival season such as Dasara and Diwali. Inaugurated by Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, the exhibition at Symphony Hall, Bay View Hotel will continue till September 29 daily from 11 am to 8 pm. The Visakhapatnam MP called upon people to extend support to the weavers by purchasing their products. TDP district president Gandi Babji, retired deputy director of Silk Mark Organisation Y Srinivasa Rao, among others, were present at the inaugural function.