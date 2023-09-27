Live
- Jaishankar wraps up New York leg of US visit, to travel to Washington between Sep 27-30
- RBI cancels licence of Kapol Cooperative Bank in Mumbai
- WII team inspects Alipiri footpath
- KCR advises people take safety measures during Ganesh idol immersion
- Chiefs of Indo-Pacific Armies agree on joint action plan to tackle challenges in region
- Chandrapur sarpanch receives Union Tourism Award
- 'Amit Shah assured that murderers will be punished', Manipur CM on students' killing
- Asian Games: Sift Kaur wins gold with world record as shooters make India's day; Vishnu Saravanan wins bronze in sailing
- DUTA polls record 85% voting, counting underway
- IT Department searches offices of Chinese electronic giant Lenovo in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram
Just In
WII team inspects Alipiri footpath
A three member expert team from Wildlife Institute of India(WII) inspected Alipiri footpath route on Wednesday evening.
Tirumala: A three member expert team from Wildlife Institute of India(WII) inspected Alipiri footpath route on Wednesday evening.
During their field inspection from Alipiri to NS temple on foot they inspected both spots of Animal attack on Koushik and Lakshitha, the areas where six Leopards trapped.
They also studied the terrain and foot path details and also possibilities for permanent measures such fencing, under passes and over passes etc. and also verified the short term measures taken by TTD and Forest Department of AP and expressed satisfaction.
Dr Ramesh, Scientist from WII, Dehradun along with two other team members Dr. Ashutosh Singh, and Mr. Prashant Mahajan,
informed that there is possibility to take up fencing along with under and over passes for animals passage in Alipiri foot path. CF Nageswara Rao, Deputy CF of TTD Srinivasulu were also present.