WII team inspects Alipiri footpath

Tirumala: A three member expert team from Wildlife Institute of India(WII) inspected Alipiri footpath route on Wednesday evening.



During their field inspection from Alipiri to NS temple on foot they inspected both spots of Animal attack on Koushik and Lakshitha, the areas where six Leopards trapped.

They also studied the terrain and foot path details and also possibilities for permanent measures such fencing, under passes and over passes etc. and also verified the short term measures taken by TTD and Forest Department of AP and expressed satisfaction.

Dr Ramesh, Scientist from WII, Dehradun along with two other team members Dr. Ashutosh Singh, and Mr. Prashant Mahajan,

informed that there is possibility to take up fencing along with under and over passes for animals passage in Alipiri foot path. CF Nageswara Rao, Deputy CF of TTD Srinivasulu were also present.