Will be accessible to workers in North Andhra: Nagababu

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party activists should fight against the YSRCP’s anti-people activities and atrocities, called out party general secretary and MLC K Nagababu.

Speaking at a meeting held at the party office under the aegis of JSP Visakhapatnam urban president and south constituency MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, Nagababu expressed confidence that the YSRCP would not come to power for another 20 years.

Keeping the needs of the people in view, the MLC stated that the coalition government is ruling the state.

Speaking about his career future, the MLC made it clear that he has no hope for any higher posts and wishes to contribute as a worker to the party.

Nagababu informed that he would visit North Andhra districts in the coming days and hold meetings with party cadre at regular intervals. He assured that he will be available to the party workers of Uttarandhra for five to ten days a month.

Further, the MLC mentioned that JSP will get nominated posts proportionally and the party’s membership enrolment exercise will commence in a few days.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas mentioned that Nagababu was the main reason for him joining the Jana Sena Party by sacrificing his five years tenure of the MLC post.

Rural president and Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, District Cooperative Central Bank chairman Kona Tatarao, leaders Bolisetti Satyanarayana, corporator Kandula Nagaraju and activists participated in the programme.