Will build Balaji temples in all state capitals: CM

Tirupati : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed his commitment to preserving the sanctity of Lord Venkateswara’s Seven Hills and expanding temple infrastructure globally.

Speaking at a press conference in Tirumala on Friday, Naidu announced plans to construct Sri Venkateswara temples in all state capitals and regions with significant Hindu population.

Clearing speculation regarding the Srivani Trust, the Chief Minister dismissed rumors of its dissolution. He clarified that funds from the trust would be redirected into a newly established trust, which will focus on large-scale temple construction. A suitable name for this initiative will be decided soon, he added.

In a major decision to uphold the spiritual sanctity of the Seshachalam Hills, Naidu announced the cancellation of land allocations for three hotels—Mumtaz-Devalok and MRKR Hotel—along the Alipiri-Cherlopalli road in Tirupati. This move aligns with the Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board’s resolution in November 2024. The revoked projects, spanning 35.32 acres, were deemed inappropriate for the sacred environment.

The Mumtaz Resort project, a joint venture between the Mushtaq Group and the Oberoi Group, was initially sanctioned under the AP Tourism Policy 2020-25 by the previous YSRCP government. It was allocated 20 acres for a Rs 250-crore luxury hotel near Alipiri. However, religious groups and devotees strongly opposed commercial ventures near the temple, leading to the project's cancellation.

Naidu also reinforced the principle that TTD employees must adhere to religious traditions, emphasizing that only Hindus should serve in the organization. Non-Hindu employees will be respectfully reassigned to other roles. Similarly, he stated that Hindus should not be employed in non-Hindu religious institutions.

Issuing a stern warning against encroachments on temple lands, the CM vowed to take strict measures to reclaim any illegally occupied properties belonging to Lord Venkateswara. As part of his broader vision for temple development, he introduced a new trust aimed at constructing Sri Venkateswara temples across villages in Andhra Pradesh. He linked this initiative to past welfare schemes like Annadanam and Pranadanam, assuring that funds would be utilized transparently.With these decisions, Naidu reaffirmed his government's commitment to preserving the spiritual heritage of Tirumala and expanding temple infrastructure for devotees worldwide.