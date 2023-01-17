Will contest against Pawan Kalyan if party orders, says YSRCP leader Ali

Tollywood actor and YSRCP leader Ali made sensational comments on Tuesday stating that he will contest against Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan if the party high command orders him.



Stating that he is ready to contest from anywhere as per the mandate of the party, Ali said movies and politics are two different aspects and opined that although Pawan Kalyan is his good friend he is ready if CM Jagan orders him to contest. Ali predicted that YSRCP will win 175 seats in 2024 elections and said that the people know who has done good for the state.



Ali, who joined YSRCP before the last general election, campaigned for the party. News circulated that after the YCP came to power, he would be given a seat in the Rajya Sabha and given an opportunity to become an MLC.



The government appointed him as the government's electronic media advisor in October last year. He will continue in this position for two years. Ali is eager to contest in the next election.