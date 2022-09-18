Will continue to serve people despite setbacks, says Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said that no matter how many setbacks he faces, he will continue to serve the public and opined that it is not his idea to come to power immediately. Speaking to media on Sunday in Amaravati, Pawan Kumar said said that government decisions should be policy-based and should not be personal.



Pawan Kalyan said that everybody thought that he would leave the party after the defeat in the 2019 elections and clarified that he has desire to work for the people but no money. He said that Ambedkar is his hero and opined that he is trying for a change. He assured that he would support the backward and downtrodden castes.



Responding to his support to the Telugu Desam Party in 2014 elections, he said that he has to do so for the conditions prevailing in the state at that time. The actor turned politician enraged over the leaders of the ruling party who accepted Amaravati as the capital and noe going for proposed three capitals.

He said that if there were ten Jana Sena MLAs, they would fight against the government and expressed confidence that Jana Sena will win 45 to 67 seats in the next election.