Will develop infra in Dachepalli panchayat, promises MLA Kasu Mahesh

Guntur: MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy assured that he will try for the all-round development of Dachepalli. He addressed the first general body meeting of Dachepalli Nagara Panchayat at Dachepalli in Guntur district on Wednesday.

He assured that he will take steps to provide protected drinking water supply to every house, door-to-door collection of garbage through tricycles and improve sanitation and infrastructure to meet the increasing needs of the people. The MLA recalled that he promised to develop Dachepalli, if the YSRCP comes to power in the Nagara Panchayati.

Former Chief Minister late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy had taken steps for laying Addanki-Narketpalli highway, which connects Hyderabad and Praksam districts. He said all the vehicles going to Chennai from Hyderabad will pass through Addanki-Narketpalli highway. Stating that Dachepalli will be developed in the days to come, MLA Mahesh Reddy said that he will take steps to develop infrastructure to meet increasing needs of the people.