Will develop Vizag on par with Hyd: Lokesh

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam is fast emerging as India’s global digital gateway along the eastern seaboard, Minister for IT, Electronics and Communications, Real Time Governance and HRD Nara Lokesh said on Sunday.

Laying the foundation stone for Visakhapatnam’s first 50MW AI-powered Edge Data Center and Open Cable Landing Station (CLS) to be built by Sify Infinit Spaces Limited (SISL), a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Sify Technologies, the IT and Industries Minister said, "This is just the first step with approvals for a mega data center already in place.

The endeavour marks a defining moment in Andhra Pradesh’s digital journey and India’s path toward technological self-reliance. It took three decades for Hyderabad to get developed but it would take just a decade to develop Vizag on a par with Hyderabad.”

The IT Minister mentioned that Sify’s world-class infrastructure would not only strengthen the state’s position in the global technology map but also catalyse new opportunities in innovation, employment, and investment.

Sify will deploy the AI Edge Data Center, in a 3.6 acre of land allocated by the state government to support AI-driven enterprises and digital infrastructure. This data center will be interconnected via the OPGW substation and connected by at least two fiber networks. The investment will be to the tune of approximately Rs 1,500 crore and works will be executed in two phases. The facility will employ over 1,000 people during the construction and operational phases with resources drawn from technical and locally trained resources.

The new CLS facility will boost India’s digital backbone by enabling seamless undersea cable connectivity and scalable AI compute capacity at the edge. By bringing low-latency data processing closer to users in India and across the region, the CLS Vizag will serve as a strategic landing point for submarine cables connecting India with Southeast Asia - including Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and Thailand.

Speaking on the occasion, Sify Chairman Raju Vegesna said, “We are proud to enable Visakhapatnam’s transformation into a key hub for global connectivity and digital infrastructure. This initiative is just the beginning of our long-term commitment to strengthening India’s digital economy and advancing AI-led innovation.”

Sify Infinit Spaces is specifically catering to the colocation demands of hyperscalers, enterprises and neo-cloud prospects. Currently, its portfolio includes 14 data centers across six cities. SISL’s infrastructure comprises data centers, partnership with global technology majors and expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud.