Will focus on masterminds of ganja smuggling: SP

Vizianagaram: Vakul Jindal, who recently took charge as SP here has prioritised to curb ganjatraffickers with an iron hand. He identified the base points from where the ganjais being transported to other states and instructed the staff to take serious action against all those involved. He said that the masterminds behind the illegal shipment will be traced along with the persons caught while smuggling ganja.

The SP said that the accused arrested in ganja cases will be interrogated to get information about the masterminds.

Under the influence of ganja and other narcotics, the youth are getting spoiled, Jindal said.

The SP called upon the youth not to succumb to the temptations of peddlers and destroy their future. Recently, two youth were caught with about 3.5 kg ganja within the limits of Kothavalasa police station, and two other accused who cooperated to them were also identified arrested. Besides, three other accused who were the masterminds of this illegal shipment have also been arrested, the SP said.