Just In
Will give three gas cylinders for free if TDP comes to power, says Nara Lokesh
The TDP national secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh Yuva Galam Padayatra has held in Amalapuram on Tuesday where the people have come to him and interacted with the former.
During his interactions with women, youth, and the elderly, Lokesh was briefed on their grievances. The women express their distress regarding the high electricity charges they have to bear.
In response, Nara Lokesh expressed concern increasing the prices of essential commodities, gas, house tax, and garbage tax. The women request Lokesh to alleviate their burden once the TDP government is in power to which Lokesh assured them that if the TDP comes to power, they will provide three free gas cylinders per year and reduce the tax burden.
He also highlighted that the current government, led by Jagan, has raised electricity charges ninefold. Overall, Lokesh promises to address these issues once the TDP is back in power.