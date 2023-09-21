Will go to Assembly to fight for people: TDP MLAs

Rajamahendravaram: TDP MLAs Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and Nimmakayala Chinarajappa said that they have decided to go to the Assembly to fight for the people.

After participating in a zoom meeting of Telugu Desam Legislature Party on Wednesday, they said that the Telugu Desam Legislature Party would raise the illegal arrest of party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu and public issues in the Assembly and fight against them. They alleged that Chandrababu was arrested by filing illegal cases where no illegalities took place. They accused the ruling party of indulging in vendetta politics by mismanaging the systems.

The duo made it clear that they will reveal the truth of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s misappropriation and accumulation of thousands of crores of assets since 2004 on the Assembly platform. The TDP leaders clarified that they would raise their voice on the Assembly platform to highlight the fact that Chandrababu’s arrest is illegal and to inform the people that there has been no manipulation in skill development.