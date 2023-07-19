Will meet Pawan soon and coordinate with Jana Sena: Purandeswari

Andhra Pradesh BJP President Daggubati Purandeswari has now clarified that there will be regular consultations and joint activities between the BJP and Jana Sena parties.



Speaking to media on Wednesday, Purandeswari said that she had spoke with Pawan Kalyan over the phone after assuming her role as AP BJP chief and expressed her intention to meet him in person soon.

Stating that there is no collaboration between two parties except during Tirupati elections, former minister said that while both parties may have separate movements against the government, they will eventually come together in the fight. Purandeswari emphasised the need to strengthen the parties through different public movements.

Regarding Pawan Kalyan's comments about alliances with the TDP and YSRCP, Purandeshwari stated that the matter of alliances will be handled by the BJP leadership. She has been critical of the government since assuming her position and believes that the BJP will emerge as a strong alternative in AP.

Pawan Kalyan has been in talks with senior leaders in Delhi, and the BJP is providing updates on the state's situation to these leaders. Purandeswari plans to meet Pawan Kalyan upon his return from Delhi. It remains to be seen whether the two parties will move forward with unity.