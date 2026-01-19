Will never, ever deviate from NTR’s path: CM

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday asserted that legendary actor and Telugu Desam Party founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) will forever remain etched in the hearts of the Telugu people and that the party will never deviate from the path shown by him.

In a post on X, the CM said, “On the occasion of the 30th death anniversary of the great leader NTR, a man of destiny and a treasure for the poor, I offer my solemn tribute to that great soul.”

Addressing a gathering at the TDP central office in Manalagiri, Guntur district, the Chief Minister said the present coalition government is being run strictly in the spirit and ideology of NTR.

Naidu paid floral tributes at the NTR statue in the office and participated in programmes organised under the aegis of the NTR Trust, including a blood donation camp. He personally presented certificates to blood donors and lauded their social commitment.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister described NTR as “Yugapurusha” who elevated the pride of the Telugu people to Everest-like heights. “Even after 30 years, NTR remains the only leader who lives permanently in the hearts of the Telugu community.

In just nine months after founding the party, he came to power and created history. He redefined governance in the country by blending welfare with development,” Chandrababu observed.

Naidu recalled NTR’s pioneering reforms such as the Rs 2-per-kg rice scheme that ensured food security, Annadanam at Tirumala, property rights for women, reservations for Backward Classes and women in local bodies, and laws aimed at empowering the poor and marginalized sections.

“NTR stood for social justice and Telugu self-respect when Telugu people were dismissed as ‘Madrasis’. He gave the Telugus identity global recognition,” he said.

Chandrababu stated that the current government is continuing NTR’s legacy through initiatives like Anna Canteens, enhanced pensions, large-scale housing programmes, employment generation, irrigation projects, and power tariff relief. He highlighted the government’s commitment to providing water to every acre, completing major irrigation projects, including Polavaram by June 2027, and reducing the burden of electricity charges on the public by lowering power purchase costs.

Emphasising the role of party workers, the Chief Minister said TDP alone has crores of committed activists who place the party above personal interests. “It is because of the sacrifice and dedication of party workers that I am sitting in the Chief Minister’s chair today.

I remain accountable to them and to the people,” he said, announcing welfare and insurance measures for party workers and support for the families of deceased activists.

Despite playing a key role in national politics, Chandrababu underlined that development of the state remains his top priority. “With peace, stability, and responsible governance, we will build Swarna Andhra and take the Telugu people to greater heights,” he concluded.

Senior party leaders, Ministers, MLAs and many party workers attended the programme.