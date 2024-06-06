Will strive for development of constituency, promises Magunta

Ongole : The surname Magunta itself has become a brand in the Prakasam district, and the theory that the public supports the Maguntas irrespective of the party they belong to, proved to be valid once again.

The Magunta family’s political journey started in the Prakasam district in the 1991 General Elections. Magunta Subbarami Reddy contested as the Indian National Congress Party candidate for the Ongole Lok Sabha constituency and won with about 49.67 per cent of the votes. In the General Elections held in 1996, after the murder of Subbarami Reddy, his wife Parvathamma contested from Ongole, and was elected as MP with 50.42 per cent of votes. Later, she served as MLA of Kavali in Nellore district between 2004 and 2009.

In the General Elections 1998, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy contested as Ongole MP and won with 47.75 per cent of the vote share. In the GE 1999, Srinivasulu Reddy was defeated by Karanam Balaram of the Telugu Desam Party but got a 47.77 per cent vote share.

He won in the GE 2004 as the Ongole MP again with 55.89 per cent of votes. He continued to be the MP after GE 2009, but the vote share decreased to 44.10, as the Praja Rajyam Party candidate is in the fray along with the Telugu Desam Party.

In 2014, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy switched to the Telugu Desam Party and contested as the Ongole MP. He was defeated by YSR Congress Party candidate YV Subbareddy but got 47.53 percent of the votes. He joined YSRCP during the 2019 General Elections and won as the Ongole MP with 55.07 per cent of the vote share. He resigned from YSRCP in 2024, rejoined TDP, and was elected again as Ongole MP with 49.35 per cent of votes against YSRCP candidate Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy.

Meanwhile, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy wanted his son Raghava Reddy to contest in the General Elections. He and his son campaigned in the western part of the district and garnered support.

But due to last-minute compulsions, he contested and won as MP. After receiving the Certificate of Election from the RO of Ongole parliamentary constituency and the district collector AS Dinesh Kumar, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy thanked the Ongole parliamentary constituency voters for their trust in the Magunta family and for helping the NDA MLA candidates win in 5 assembly segments. He said that he and his son would always be available for the service of the public.

He announced that under Chandrababu Naidu, Narendra Modi, and Pawan Kalyan, he and the MLAs will strive for the development of the constituency and the welfare of the public.

Raghava Reddy also thanked the public for their support for the campaign and for joining the queues on polling day under the scorching sun.