Will take steps to get EPF loans, pensions at earliest: Udayalakshmi

Guntur: Principal secretary of the Labour department and PF committee regional chairperson B Udaya Lakshmi said that she will take steps to get EPF loans and pensions at the earliest.

She addressed the regional PF committee first meeting held at Secretariat on Thursday. She expressed happiness for conducting PF regional committee meeting after modulation of the State. She said that some of the workers are illiterates and stressed on need to create awareness on PF. She suggested to conduct a meeting with trade unions and employees' associations.

Speaking on the occasion, PF State additional commissioner and EPF regional committee secretary Krishna Chowdary explained about assistance extended by the Central government to the workers and PF details. He explained problems arise at the time of withdrawing PF and PF loans and solutions to the problems and explained benefits of PF.

State Finance Department joint secretary K Adinarayana, Labour department joint Secretary N Lakshminarayana were among those participated.