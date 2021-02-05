Will take the Vizag steel plant concerns to the notice of YS Jagan: YSRCP MP MVV Satyanarayana

Amid centre decision to privatise the Visakapatnam steel plant, protests erupted in Gajuwaka on Friday with employees coming on to the road. A large number of steel plant workers and employees organised a bike rally from the steel plant to the RTC complex through the Gajuwaka NAD. All trade unions took part in the protests. YSRCP MPs MVV Satyanarayana and Satyavathi supported steel plant employees and workers protest against privatisation. Steel plant workers chanted slogans on a large scale that they would oppose privatisation of steel plant. YSRCP MLA Thippala Nagi Reddy participated in the rally. On this occasion, he said that the movement was inevitable if the steel plant was privatised. All India Trade Union leaders Rama Rao, Adinarayana Rao, Venkatrao, Ayodhya Ram, etc. participated in the rally.

Meanwhile, MP MVV Satyanarayana said that are opposed to the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant and are ready to make any sacrifice for the steel plant. "Thirty-two people were killed for the Visakhapatnam steel plant and only Rs 4,900 crore had been invested in the steel plant; we would fight against the privatisation of the steel plantbin the Lok Sabha," MVV said. He further said it would take up the direct concern of privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant to the attention of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

On the other hand, another MP Satyavathi said that they will fight in the Lok Sabha to save the Visakhapatnam steel plant. She said that the Visakhapatnam steel plant was on a path of profit and thousands of crores had been earned in the form of taxes to the Centre and the states. "The Visakhapatnam steel plant was the pride of Andhra Pradesh and the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant would be prevented," MP Satyavathi added.