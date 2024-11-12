Will wage legal battle for filing false cases: Kakani

Nellore: Former Minister and YSRCP district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy promise to wage legal battle against the government for filing false cases on him with political vendetta.

Kakani visited police station at Venkatachalam mandal on Monday after receiving a notice, for posting objectionable comments against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on social media platforms.

Later speaking to reporters, the YSRCP leader has detailed that police have registered four cases against him - two in Venkatachalam police station and one each at Muthukuru and Nellore 4th town police stations.

He explained that in the FIR No-191 registered at Venkatachalam police station, he was A-1 accused on the charges of posting a video of Venkatachalam mandal BJP secretary alleging that Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy demanded Rs 3lakh for recommending field assistant post, at a press meet at Nellore Press Club.

FIR No 234 was registered for Kakani’s comments against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over his failure in implementing assurances given during 2024 electioneering, at a press conference at party central office in Tadepalle.

Kakanisaid he can approach High Court without attending the police enquiry, but he came to the police station out of the respect for police department and also to give moral support to party activists, who are facing same problems in the district.

Claiming that he never implicated MLA Somireddy in the cases when he was a Minister, Kakani criticized that the present MLA hatched conspiracy with political vendetta.