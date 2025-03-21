Will work to maintain sanctity of Tirumala, says CM Chandrababu after visiting temple

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited the sacred site of Tirumala on the occasion of his grandson Nara Devansh's birthday. Accompanied by family members, Naidu participated in an annadanam (community meal) organized in Devansh's name at the Vengamamba Satram in Tarigonda, where he personally served prasad to the devotees.

While addressing the media later, Naidu emphasized the importance of selfless service and the need for societal welfare. He noted, "The satisfaction that comes from serving prasadam to devotees is priceless. Everyone should work for the welfare of society."

Naidu reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining the sanctity of the seven hills, which he described as belonging to Lord Venkateswara. He stressed that no impure activities should take place in that revered area and pledged to prioritize cleanliness in Tirumala.

In his remarks, Naidu announced significant steps aimed at preserving the spiritual and cultural integrity of the region, including the cancellation of prior permissions granted to Mumtaz Hotel and a firm stance against commercialization near the sacred hills. "Our goal is to protect the properties of Lord Venkateswara. The state reconstruction has started from here," he said.

Additionally, he revealed plans to establish Lord Venkateswara temples in all state capitals across the country, reinforcing his dedication to promoting spiritual values and protecting religious heritage.

Naidu concluded by urging the community to come together for the greater good while ensuring the preservation of the sanctity surrounding the holy Tirumala hills.