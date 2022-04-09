Will work under guidance of YS Jagan, says Kodali Nani

Vijayawada: Minister Kodali Nani on Saturday trained his guns against the opposition leader and Telugu Desam Party supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu. He said that whatever Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has spoken about Chandrababu was 100 percent true. He said the power tariffs were hiked due to the negligence shown by the TDP government previously. The government is implementing all the welfare schemes for the people even if it struggling with the funds crunch which was done by the TDP government. He said that TDP co cannot do anything against CM Jagan. Responding to the Minister's post, Kofali Nani said that he didn't join the party for sake of the Minister post or Cabinet berth. He said that he will work under the guidance of YS Jagan with or without the Minister post and will strive hard to fulfill the promises made by the government.

Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to hold a key meeting with the Ministers, MLAs and government officials over the new cabinet reshuffle and inducting new ministers into the cabinet. However, it is believed that the list of ministers taki9ng oath has not reached Raj Bhavan yet. The CM has asked the officials to prepare a list of ministers who can continue their tenure and the other list of new ministers who are going to take the oath.

The CM is reported to have asked the officials to send the two lists separately to the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada. On April 8, Chief Secretary to the government Dr Sameer Sharma directed the concerned departmental officials to make strict arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers of Andhra Pradesh to be held on the 11th of this month. To this end, he reviewed with the officials through a video conference on Friday the arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers from the CM's camp office.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary said that he had directed the secretaries of the concerned departments and senior officials of the police department to make extensive arrangements for the successful swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet members as well as to make tighter security arrangements.

The Chief Secretary directed the authorities to make strict arrangements for the successful swearing-in of the new cabinet members as per the provisions in the Bluebook. The meeting was attended by DIGs C. Trivikrama Verma and Rajasekhar, Joint Director of Information P. Kiran Kumar, and others.

It is known that Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has going to reshuffle the cabinet. Against this backdrop, 24 ministers have submitted their resignations. Meanwhile, an interesting update in this regard is doing rounds in political circles that the Chief Minister is ready to retain the seniors from the old cabinet. The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan would likely continue as many as ten ministers in the wake of the reorganisation of districts based on performance, caste equations and other factors. According to the speculations, the list of old ministers to be retained are Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Botsa Satyanarayana, Kodali Nani, Perni Nani, Seediri Appalaraju, Venugopal, Gummanuru Jayaram, Adimulapu Suresh and Amzath Basha respectively. YS Jagan seems to have changed his mind at a time when there are speculations that only a couple of ministers would be retained in the new cabinet. As the next two years are very crucial, it seems that the CM is in the idea to take seniors into the cabinet.