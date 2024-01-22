Wish to see Chiranjeevi in AP Assembly, says Chinta Mohan

Vijayawada: Activities for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are intensifying in Andhra Pradesh. The Congress party is also determined to regain its lost grip in the state. Recently, former Union Minister Chinta Mohan responded and called all Kapus to join the Congress and said that everyone is cordially invited. He said that he wanted to see Chiranjeevi in the Assembly. He said that they are asking Chiranjeevi to contest from Tirupati.

Appointing YS Sharmi as the president of APCC is a good decision taken by the party high command, he said. We welcome the decision of the party leadership. He expressed hope that the Congress party will come to power. Many people said that they are ready to join the Congress.