Wishes pour in for Nara Lokesh on birthday, TTD activists hold celebrations

Today marks the birthday of Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, with an outpouring of greetings from political and film personalities alike. A wave of well-wishes has flooded in, particularly from leaders, activists, and fans associated with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), as they commemorate the occasion with vibrant celebrations across the state.

TDP leaders have organized various events to honor Lokesh, including cake-cutting ceremonies and blood donation camps in their respective constituencies. The celebrations were held on a grand scale, led by local MLAs, showcasing the party's unity and commitment to community service.

A special celebration took place at the TDP central office, where Minister Gottipati Ravikumar cut a cake and joined in the festivities. A blood donation camp organized in conjunction with the birthday celebrations underscored the spirit of giving and public service promoted by Lokesh and his supporters.

Notable personalities from the film industry also extended their greetings, including Megastar Chiranjeevi. On his official social media platform, Chiranjeevi expressed his admiration for Lokesh’s dedication to the development of Andhra Pradesh. "Dear Nara Lokesh, your passion and tireless efforts to serve the Telugu people for the further development of AP are commendable. May you succeed in all your endeavors," he posted on X.

Meanwhile, TTD has planned several programs and celebrations across the state.