With admissions set to begin, SKIT faces crucial wait for revival

TIRUPATI: With engineering admission web options set to begin across Andhra Pradesh on July 13, the Srikalahasteeswara Institute of Technology (SKIT) in Srikalahasti finds itself in a race against time.

The institute’s plan to reopen admissions this academic year hinges on a long-pending merger with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), which is still awaiting final approval from the State government. Unless the clearance comes through by July 12, SKIT will be unable to participate in this year’s admission cycle.

Originally established in 1997 by the Srikalahasteeswara Swamy Vari Devasthanam with support from former minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy, SKIT was once a sought-after destination for engineering aspirants.

However, falling admissions and financial challenges led the Endowments Department to suspend new enrolments in 2020, eventually bringing the institution to a standstill.

A revival plan through merger with JNTU had gained traction under the TDP administration and even received Cabinet approval in 2018. But a change in government put the process on hold.

In recent years, Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy has renewed efforts to push the merger forward, prompting the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) to form a committee that visited the campus last year and submitted a feasibility report.

Determined to revive the institution and fulfill his election promise, MLA Sudhir Reddy had earlier appealed to HRD Minister Nara Lokesh to ensure that SKIT reopens in the current academic year. He emphasised the institute’s importance in retaining its public character and meeting the educational aspirations of local students. During Lokesh’s recent visit to Tirupati Airport en route to Nellore, Sudhir personally submitted a report seeking his immediate intervention in the matter.

Despite these developments, the government is yet to take a final decision. SKIT Principal R Devendra Reddy confirmed to The Hans India that a meeting was held at the Secretariat on Monday to review the proposal, but no official communication has followed.

He noted that the plan includes restarting five engineering branches, including ECE, CSE, EEE, Civil, and Mechanical, provided the approval comes before the July 12 deadline.

The institute, spread across 55 acres of high-value land, has the infrastructure in place to resume academic activity. But without timely intervention, the campus may remain dormant for a fifth consecutive year, leaving both the local community and prospective students in uncertainty.