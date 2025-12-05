With each passing edition, MILAN gets mightier in content and participation

Visakhapatnam: Even as the Indian Navy has been organising MILAN exercise for a dozen times now, each successive edition turns out to be mightier than the previous one in terms of content as well as participation. This would be the third consecutive time, Visakhapatnam is hosting MILAN 2026.

Spread over 11 days, the maiden conduct of the biggest unified event in which International Fleet Review 2026, MILAN 2026 and the 9th Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs scheduled next year would see the largest congregation of naval forces and maritime leadership ever assembled in the nation at a single location. And Visakhapatnam has been chosen as a preferred host for apparent reasons. One, it is where the headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command is located. Two, Visakhapatnam is known as the strategic eastern maritime gateway of the Bay of Bengal. Three, it has proven infrastructure to host large-scale global events. Plus, Visakhapatnam’s established logistics and hospitality networks gain an edge.

Launched in 1995 with just four navies in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, exercise MILAN has evolved into a premier Indo-Pacific multilateral exercise over the years. It was conducted in Visakhapatnam with 47 participating navies in its last edition in 2024. “Visakhapatnam’s proven infrastructure, strategic location and maritime museums make it an ideal host,” informed Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, on the sidelines of the media interaction organised onboard INS Himgiri.

Other added advantages, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the ENC highlighted include coordinated preparations of the Indian Navy, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, government of Andhra Pradesh, and local administration for seamless execution of the landmark convergence. “Significant economic benefits for the region are anticipated through hospitality, tourism, and service sector activities during the event,” Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla emphasised.

Scheduled from February 19 to 25, the 13th edition of ‘MILAN-2026’, the Indian Navy’s flagship multilateral naval exercise, will focus on large-scale multilateral operations, providing invaluable experience in operating together as a cohesive maritime force. With the theme highlighting ‘camaraderie, cooperation, collaboration’, the exercise brings friendly foreign navies on to a platform to strengthen professional bonds and enhance cooperation at sea.

The first 10 editions of MILAN were hosted in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. With growing complexity, the exercise is hosted in Visakhapatnam under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command for the past two editions and the 13th one is slated next year. “In earlier editions, it was less of an operational exercise but more of an engagement among junior officers and sailors of the participating nations which were minimal. Back in 2022, it was the first time, a decision was made to shift MILAN exercise out of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Visakhapatnam. We increased the scale of complexity of the exercise over the editions. We share best practices and learn from one another,” underlined Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, responding to a query asked by The Hans India on tangible benefits derived from MILAN over the editions.

Of the 137 nations that have been extended invitations for the ensuing maritime event, 61 have confirmed their participation with 23 foreign warships plus two aircraft, the massive exercise is set to epitomise Indian Navy’s preferred security partner role in the region.

While the opening ceremony of MILAN is slated on February 19, the harbour phase of the exercise will commence the same day and continue the following day. MILAN sea phase is scheduled from February 21 to 25.

Also, an international maritime seminar will be held for two days from February 19. As the Indian Navy braces for the biggest ever maritime events – International Fleet Review 2026, MILAN 2026 and the 9th Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs next year, this is the first time three such massive maritime events have been scheduled in Visakhapatnam.