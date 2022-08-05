Withdraw proposal to collect true-up charges, demands CPI

Vijayawada: The Communist Party of India (CPI), sharply reacting to the proposal put forward by the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) allowing the discoms to collect true-up charges from 2014 to 2019, took strong exception to the burden of Rs 2,910 crore on people in the name of difference of charges for the power consumed during those five years.

CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna demanded that the state government withdraw the proposal to collect the true-up charges which would be collected from the July bill.

He recalled that after the YSRCP assumed power in the State, the government enhanced the power tariff seven times, cancelled the categories, reduced the number of slabs, imposing heavy burden on people.

How could the Chief Minister enhance the power tariff after assuring people during the electioneering that the power tariff would not be enhanced?

He said that it is highly atrocious to levy true-up charges for the next 36 months on people to collect Rs 2,910 crore. He condemned the government move for collection of true-up charges.

He recalled that the state government postponed the collection of true-up charges when the opposition parties and people's associations expressed protest against it.

The CPI leader demanded the APERC to respond on the issue and clarify on the issue. Already the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, edible oils and essential commodities are soaring high and at this point of time it is unjust to burden people with true-up charges, he said.

Ramakrishna demanded immediate withdrawal of the proposal and the State government should bear the true-up charges.