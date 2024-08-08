Withdrawal of 21 welfare schemes hits economic growth of Dalits: BJP

Visakhapatnam : BJP SC Morcha State president Gudise Devanand said that according to the National Crime Records Bureau, no action has been taken against offenders who committed atrocities against 750 Dalits in Andhra Pradesh for the past five years.

Speaking at the North Andhra zonal meeting held here on Wednesday, he said that party leaders had complained against the atrocities to the SC Commission and Governor under the leadership of party State president D Purandeswari.

The commission responded positively to it and asked the government to submit a report on the issue, he added. Devanand mentioned that the cancellation of 21 SC Corporation schemes in the State has seriously affected the Dalits and their economic growth. Later talking about the Independence Day celebrations, he informed that saplings would be planted and national flags will be hoisted in each household from August 15 to 20 across the State.

He said that tree plantation programmes will be organised in 175 Assembly constituencies in the State. He appealed to the party activists to participate in the initiative and make it a grand success.

Devanand accused the YSRCP government of diverting the funds given by the Central government in the past. The previous government misused the funds during their tenure, he added. Speaking on the occasion, national secretary S Kumar said that programmes would be designed to strengthen the SC Morcha. He stated that the welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi should reach all the beneficiaries. SC Morcha Visakhapatnam district president Ganireddy Rakesh Chandra said that a majority of party activists should participate in the programmes scheduled from August 15 to 20.

BJP Visakhapatnam Parliament district president Medapati Raveendra stated that the party workers should take pictures of the flag and post it on social media. Parvathipuram in-charge SVS Prakash Reddy, SC Morcha State secretaries Koduri Sanjeeva Rao and K Vijaya Lakshmi, BJP district general secretary Damodar and a large number of BJP SC Morcha workers participated in the programme.