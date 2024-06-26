Woman alleges land-grabbing by YSRCP activists

Nellore: One Kousar Khan of Janda Street in the city lodged a complaint against former minister Poluboyina Anil Kumar Yadav at 1 Town police station in the city alleging that the former minister was responsible for constructing YSR Congress party office in her own land located at Janardhan Colony in the city.

In her complaint Kousar Khan alleged that though she tried to prevent the YSRCP activists from grabbing her land, they took away her land with their muscle power.

She appealed to the police to initiate action and hand over the house site which was illegally occupied by the YSRCP. However, the police are yet to register a case as they are on the job of collecting documentary evidence on the issue.