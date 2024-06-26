  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Woman alleges land-grabbing by YSRCP activists

Woman alleges land-grabbing by YSRCP activists
x
Highlights

One Kousar Khan of Janda Street in the city lodged a complaint against former minister Poluboyina Anil Kumar Yadav at 1 Town police station in the city alleging that the former minister was responsible for constructing YSR Congress party office in her own land located at Janardhan Colony in the city.

Nellore: One Kousar Khan of Janda Street in the city lodged a complaint against former minister Poluboyina Anil Kumar Yadav at 1 Town police station in the city alleging that the former minister was responsible for constructing YSR Congress party office in her own land located at Janardhan Colony in the city.

In her complaint Kousar Khan alleged that though she tried to prevent the YSRCP activists from grabbing her land, they took away her land with their muscle power.

She appealed to the police to initiate action and hand over the house site which was illegally occupied by the YSRCP. However, the police are yet to register a case as they are on the job of collecting documentary evidence on the issue.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X