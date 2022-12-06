Woman beaten to death over a clash on Washing machine water in Kadiri

An atrocity took place in Kadiri of Sri Sathya Sai district where a woman was seriously injured and died in a clash between two families over the waste water from the washing machine. Going into the details, a woman named Padmavathi lives in Mashanampet in Kadiri town. The waste water from the washing machine in her house went to Vemanna Naik's house next door.



In this matter, a fierce argument took place between the two families and a clash took place. In this sequence Vemanna Naik's family members attacked Padmavati with stones. As a result, she suffered serious injuries on her face and head. Locals came to know about the matter and shifted the victim to Kadiri Regional Hospital.

As her condition was critical there, she was shifted to Bangalore for better treatment. Padmavathi died while receiving treatment in the hospital. A case has been registered by Kadiri town police on this incident.