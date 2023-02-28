Woman commits suicide over alleged family disputes in Visakhapatnam

A principal of a play school committed suicide in the area of the local police station. According to SI Suryanarayana, Muvvala Alekhya (29), her husband Naresh, their two children and family members were living in MVP Colony. Naresh, a constable in AR, is currently working on deputation in the CBI department. There have been quarrels between husband and wife for several years. Less than two years ago Alekhya along with her two children came to Mayurinagar in Arilova region. A house is rented and a play school is run there.



An 11-year-old son was admitted to a hostel in Vijayawada. She is currently staying in Arilova with her nine-year-old daughter. She committed suicide by hanging herself from a fan with a sari in her room at midnight on Sunday. After seeing the scene of the mother hanging from the fan, her daughter cried and called the numbers on the cell. Immediately after this, relatives in MVP Colony, Alekhya's mother and relatives in Gajuwaka reached Arilova and informed the police.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to KGH for postmortem. A postmortem was conducted on Monday afternoon and the body was handed over to the relatives. Meanwhile, Alekhya's mother Bhavani Arilova complained to the police that her daughter committed suicide because she could not stop her husband's harassment. She begged to hand over the two children to her. SI Suryanarayana said that the case is being investigated under the direction of CI Somasekhar.