Woman dies due to roof collapse in Vinukonda, husband injured

Guntur: A 57-year-old woman died on the spot and her husband sustained injuries when the roof of their tiled house collapsed at Agabhavi Bazar in Vinukonda town on Wednesday.



'According to police, Panchumarthi Lakshmi Kumari (57), residing at Agabhavi Bazaar in Vinukonda town died on the spot, when the tiled roof of her house in which she was residing suddenly collapsed and fell on her while she was working in the house. Her husband sustained injuries in the mishap. The tiled house roof was soaked due to unexpected rain on Wednesday.

Vinukonda Town police registered a case and took up investigation. In another incident, a man and his son sustained serious injuries and two bullocks died on the spot when lightning struck them at Kambhampadu village of Macherla mandal in Guntur district on Wednesday. According to sources, Putta Venkateswarulu (55) and his son Putta Amaraiah (17), were working in the agriculture fields.

Due to sudden rain, they took shelter under a tree in the agriculture field. When the lightning struck them, they sustained serious injuries and two bullocks died on the spot. The injured were shifted to the local government hospital for treatment. In another mishap, a 50-year-old man died on the spot, when a speeding lorry hit him in Piduguralla Town on Wednesday. According to police, Sk Alla Bakshu was crossing the road at Anjireddy Hospital in Piduguralla town and a speeding lorry hit him. He sustained serious injuries to his head and died on the spot. Lorry driver surrendered to the police.