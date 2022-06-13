Woman elopes with boyfriend three days after marriage in Kurnool, relatives set fire to house

In a shocking incident, a bride who was just married three days ago had eloped with her boyfriend, which led the relatives set the fire to the boyfriend's house at Madhavaram in Mantralayam mandal in the Kurnool district. Going into the details, the young woman got married on the 9th of this month to a young woman from Rachchamarri. The young woman had already fallen in love with a man named Shivaji. On the third day after the wedding, she left home with her boyfriend.



Shivaji's house was set on fire by relatives of the bride and groom, who were outraged when the bride left which led to the burning of clothes and rice. Upon receiving the information, the police put out the fire with the help of those around them. The big accident was avoided as none of the young man's family members were home at the time of the fire incident.

The police registered a case with the victim's complaint. As a precautionary measure, heavy police security has been set up in Rachchamarri and Madhavaram villages to prevent any untoward incidents.