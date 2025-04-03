Woman faces threats, seeks protection

Mahammadabad (Sri Sathya Sai district): A woman from Mahammadabad village has appealed to the district administration for protection after allegedly facing threats while constructing a shelter for orphans and the elderly.

K Lakshmi Devi, the petitioner, stated in a letter to the SP of Sri Sathya Sai District that she had registered a trust on November 5, 2024, with the aim of helping the needy. To fund the construction of a shelter on her land, she even sold her house.

However, she claimed that a group of individuals - dentified as Ramu, Venkatesh and Suresh - have been obstructing the construction and threatening her. According to Lakshmi Devi, these individuals claim to have political backing and have been disrupting her efforts to provide a safe space for orphans and the elderly.

Fearing for her safety, she has urged the authorities to intervene and ensure justice. With growing concerns over her security, she has requested immediate action from the district administration. She has also provided her contact details, seeking urgent support from the authorities. Local officials are yet to respond to the complaint.