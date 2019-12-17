Woman found murdered in Anantapur district

Anantapur: A married woman was brutally murdered at the Madugupalli SC colony in Putlur mandal of Anantapur district. It's reported that the woman's husband has killed her over suspicious of an illegal affair.

According to the police, Venkat Lakshmi (30) of the Madugupalli SC colony got married to Veer Shekhar, a native of Duggumarri village in Narpala mandal eight years ago. The couple lived happily for some time.

Shekhar developed suspicious on his wife that she is having an extramarital relationship with another man. Over this, they use to have arguments regularly. With this, Venkat Lakshmi left her husband and came to the parent's house along with her 6-year-old son.

With the intervene of family members and village elders, she returned to her in-law's house a month ago. However, there was no change in the behaviour of Veer Shekhar. With this, she again came back to Madugupalli 20 days ago.

In this context, Shekhar came to Madugupalli on Saturday evening. On Monday he said to his wife and in-law's that he is going back to Duggumarri and left from there.

In the evening, Venkata Lakshmi was found brutally murdered in the house. Over the information of the locals, the police reached the spot, registered a case, shifted the body to the government hospital for post-mortem and investigating further.