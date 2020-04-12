Woman from Prakasam district gives birth under quarantine in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: In an interesting development, a pregnant woman who has been in the Palakonda Quarantine of Srikakulam district for last 13 days has given a birth to a girl baby. Going into details, a woman from Prakasam district has come to Srikakulam district as a migrant worker and was stationed at the Quarantine Center in Palakonda following a state-wide lockdown.

However, the pregnant woman who underwent labour pains was rushed to the Sarvajana hospital in Srikakulam for delivery where she gave birth to her baby child. District Collector J Niwas went to inspect the hospital and handed her a baby kit. Also Rs. 25 thousand cash was handed over. She expressed satisfaction with the services provided there.

On the other hand, as many as more than 400 cases where reported in the state along with six fatal cases. Meanwhile, the government is taking several measures. However, not a single corona positive case has been registered in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. The authorities are constantly reviewing the situation and taking appropriate measures. In the Prakasam district, 41 coronation cases were reported on Saturday evening.