Woman held; illegal liquor stock seized

Vijayawada: Acting on credible information, a team led by Enforcement Superintendent (ES) C Madhu Babu, with the assistance of Station House Officer and staff of Vijayawada West Excise Station, conducted an operation on Friday and uncovered an illegal stock of Scotch whisky of various brands and origins.

A total of 123 bottles of liquor, in quantities ranging from 30 ml to 2 litres, were seized during the operation.

The brands were sourced from multiple states including Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, along with certain premium bottles imported from Malaysia and Singapore.

The seizure was made from a private residence located in Sri Krishna Residency, Thotavaari Street, Nunna Road, under the jurisdiction of Vijayawada West Excise Station. A formal search was conducted following due procedure, and one woman accused was arrested at the location. Upon questioning, the accused confessed that she had purchased the liquor during her visits to various locations and stored it at her residence.

Professionally, she works as an event manager for weddings and private events, and on such occasions, she is known to supply liquor to high-profile clients in Vijayawada. Further investigation is in progress.