Woman returns safely from Kuwait

Eluru: A woman from Buttaigudem mandal in Eluru district returned to India safely with the efforts of MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, Polavaram MLA Balaraju, Telugu NRI Association and officials of the Eluru district. The victim Tati Sunkaramma (29), a resident of Marla Gudem village went to Kuwait last year for survival. She was unable to do any work and was tortured there.
She was not allowed to go home. She spent days without even food. She took a selfie narrating her woes and urging collector to arrange for her return journey.
As per directives of the collector, DRO D Pushpamani and officials of Women Development and Child Welfare held discussions with the Kuwait embassy.
Following a legal process, arrangements were made for her return to India. On Thursday, Sunkaramma met the collector K Vetri Selvi and thanked her.
Collector directed DRDA project director Vijayaraju to provide some kind of training to her so that she can earn a monthly income that is suitable for her needs.