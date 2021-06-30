Woman techies murder case: Husband arrested near Vijayawada

Tirupati: In the sensational woman techie Bhuvaneswari murder case, the police on Tuesday arrested her husband Srikanth Reddy, who was the prime accused in the case, near Vijayawada and brought him to Tirupati on Tuesday.



Using mobile tracking system, police were able to find out his movement leading to his arrest.

A police party rushed to Vijayawada after getting vital clue from the mobile tracking system and nabbed him.

It may be recalled that, after her half burnt body was found near Ruia hospital on June 23, the Tirupati Alipiri police who took up investigation arrested a taxi driver on suspicion the next day i.e. June 24.

In the interrogation that followed, the taxi driver spilled the beans, revealing that the accused Srikanth Reddy was carrying a heavy suitcase and a his child travelled in his cab from the apartment to SVRR and back after burning the body (on June 23).

The child was left in the vehicle while the accused set ablaze the body, the driver added.

The CCTV footage, provided by Bhuvaneswari's relative Mamatha who is at trainee SI in Kadapa, of the apartment where Srikanth was staying for the last three months showed Srikanth carrying 18-months old baby and pulling the suitcase while approaching the lift.

The CCTV footage coupled with the information got from the taxi driver helped them zero in on Srikanth Reddy, police added.

Police said Srikanth in the interrogation denied killing his wife and maintained that her death was due to an accidental fall on the floor at their home in the apartment complex while they were tussling after a heated argument.

It may be noted that Srikanth and Bhuvaneswari got married two-and-half years back after they fell in love with each other. Both were working in the same Hyderabad-based software company and she came to Tirupati on the request of husband, according to police.

It is learnt that the couple had frequent quarrels during the last few months.