Women corporators display rare unity, pitch for tour at GVMC Council

Visakhapatnam: In a rare and striking display of unity, women corporators of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) came together at the council on Saturday, setting aside years of political rivalry, demanding a trip to tourist destinations.

For nearly five years, the GVMC council meetings have often echoed with sharp exchanges and heated arguments among women corporators cutting across party lines. However, this time, the atmosphere was different. In a calm, coordinated and unanimous voice, women corporators surprised both officials and fellow representatives by urging Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao to arrange a leisure tour instead of the proposed sports meet. “We do not want a sports meet.

If a trip abroad is not possible, at least a trip to major tourist destinations in the country has to be arranged,” the women corporators demanded in the council. They also appealed to GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg to consider organising a tour over sporting events.

The proposal came during what is likely to be the final council meeting of the current governing body, with its term set to conclude on March 17. As corporators took turns thanking the leadership for the opportunity to serve the city over the past five years, Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao announced plans for a sports meet as a parting initiative.

The announcement, however, triggered an immediate and unified response from women corporators, who reiterated their preference is for a trip to tourist destinations rather than a sports meet.

Visakhapatnam residents have, in the past, strongly criticised the study tours undertaken by corporators as they alleged misuse of public funds. Against this backdrop, the demand for tour, especially at the fag end of the council’s tenure, has sparked fresh debate and curiosity among the public.

As corporators reportedly surrounded the Mayor and Commissioner pressing their demand, GVMC officials and city citizens watched in surprise not just at the demand itself, but at the rare sight of unity prevailing among women corporators who had long been known for fierce political arguments.

As part of the council, Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao stated that all agenda items placed before the Council (General) were discussed and unanimously approved by the members. He informed that a total of 68 items were included in the meeting agenda, comprising 37 main agenda items and 31 table agenda items.

Expressing satisfaction over initiating several development programmes during his tenure as Mayor, he thanked the council members for approving various developmental activities concerning Visakhapatnam city. Speaking on the occasion, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg expressed his appreciation to all council members and public representatives who, over the past five years, extended their cooperation by approving various development initiatives and offering constructive suggestions during council meetings.

He requested that even after the completion of the council’s term, ward members should continue to extend their cooperation by communicating issues and providing suggestions for the development of the city.