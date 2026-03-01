Telangana govt to launch 99-day action plan soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced that the 99-days action plan for the ‘Praja Palana – Pragati Pranalika programme’ would be launched on March 6. The event will end on June 12 with a big programme on the State Formation Day on June 2 across the state. A special logo will be released for the 99-day action plan soon.

Before launching the programme, Chief minister A Revanth Reddy will hold a meeting with the Secretaries and District Collectors on March 4 where he would also review the performance of the officials.

At a meeting with the Secretaries of all departments on Saturday, the Chief Minister instructed the Secretaries to design the best program in their respective departments for the action plan and work in tandem with other departments. “We should take advantage of every opportunity and do good for the people,” the CM said asserting that the services sector should be revamped and introduce an online system in delivering services to the people.

“Major changes are happening in the service sector and hence the officials should adopt new technologies to reach the people. All the Secretaries should create awareness about the changes among the officers in their respective wings,” he said.

Further, Revanth Reddy stressed that the authorities should focus on e-governance and an e-file system should be introduced to clear the files within the stipulated time. Old servers should be updated and implement the welfare schemes strictly by using advanced technology, the CM said. Special focus should also be paid towards the Centrally-sponsored schemes and monitor the release of Central grants regularly, he added. Highlighting the successful conduct of the recent global summit by the state government and criticism of the poor arrangements made for the AI summit conducted by the Union government, the Chief Minister said Telangana should be a role model for the country in industrial development.