Women empowerment top priority of govt: Velampalli Srinivas

Vijayawada: Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas has said the government is giving top priority to the empowerment of women and implementing many schemes them in the State.

He was the chief guest for the Asara second phase programme organised in the Vijayawada West Assembly constituency limits on Monday.

The minister along with Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi and Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh distributed cheques worth Rs 90.54 lakh to 309 self-help groups on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Velampalli said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has been fulfilling the prepoll promise of loan waiver to self-help groups by depositing the money in the bank accounts of the group members.

He explained the welfare schemes being implemented for the women. He said Rs 22.02 crore has been sanctioned for the self-help groups in the West Assembly constituency under the Asara second phase programme and the amount would be deposited into their bank accounts.

VMC Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh said the State government entered into MoU with many national and multinational companies for the empowerment of women and to imparting training to run the business units.

In Central Assembly constituency limits, MLA Malladi Vishnu participated in the Asara second phase programme at AKTP school on Monday. He along with Deputy Mayor A Sailaja Reddy and other corporators handed over the cheques to self-help group members.

Similarly, the Asara programme was also held in East Assembly constituency at Rajarajeswari Kalyana mandapam on Monday. East constituency YSRCP in-charge Devineni Avinash, Deputy Mayor B Durga and others participated in the programme.